Fast Market Research recommends "Footwear in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- During 2007-2012 market for footwear in Saudi Arabia grows at CAGR of 7% to reach SR3.2 billion in 2012. Imports constitute 73% of total footwear market in 2012. Demand for luxury brands growing in Saudi Arabia, attracting designer brands to the market. Domestic industry turnover expected to grow at 6% per annum on average over forecast period to reach SR1.1 billion in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Footwear in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 192. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Footwear in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 192 report includes:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Leather Footwear, Rubber and Plastic Footwear, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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