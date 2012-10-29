Recently Released Market Study: France Beer Market Insights 2012

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
A detailed market research report on the France beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the France beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
2011 was a very positive year for most brewers. After a recession in 2010 for some brewers, volumes drove upwards in 2011 for the two market leaders. Despite this positive development, no major corporate activity occurred in 2011 for the three champions on French territory.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
With virtually no marketing expenses and in a market where brand image is key, premium PL beers managed very good results, especially for tequila-flavored and Abbaye style beers. Despite being way behind branded products in terms of market shares, these copy-cat products could soon represent serious competition for unchallenged segment leaders such as Leffe (A-BInBev) and Desperados (Heineken).
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The France Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the France Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011 plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles of major brewers
Companies Mentioned in this Report: A-BINBEV FRANCE, BRASSERIE BAVARIA, BRASSERIE CASTELAIN, BRASSERIE DUYCK, BRASSEURS DE GAYANT, BRASSERIE DE SAINT-OMER, BRASSERIES HEINEKEN, KARLSBRAU FRANCE SA, BRASSERIES KRONENBOURG SA, BRASSERIE METEOR, TCB BEVERAGES, SAB Miller Brands Europe, Pietra, Brasserie de Bretagne, Brasserie de Saint-Sylvestre
