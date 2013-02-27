Recently Released Market Study: Full-Service Restaurants in Norway

Fast Market Research recommends "Full-Service Restaurants in Norway" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Chained full-service restaurants consolidated its activities following a strong economy in Norway. In 2011, TGI Friday's opened a new restaurant in Oslo following it success with its three other restaurants in the capital city. Dolly Dimple's downsized the number of outlets over the review period from 86 to 60 in order to consolidate its activities on those outlets that are more cost-effective and likely to be more profitable again in 2012. Other chained full-service restaurants are expected...
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Asian Full-Service Restaurants, Casual Dining Full-Service Restaurants, Chained Full-Service Restaurants, European Full-Service Restaurants, Independent Full-Service Restaurants, Latin American Full-Service Restaurants, Middle Eastern Full-Service Restaurants, North American Full-Service Restaurants, Other Full-Service Restaurants, Pizza Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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