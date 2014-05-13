Fast Market Research recommends "Full-Service Restaurants in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Full-service restaurants in the Czech Republic faced hard times during 2012 as Czech consumers remained cautious about spending money on foodservice when faced with unstable purchasing power and preferred to prepare meals at home. Polarisation developed during 2012. On the one hand, Czech consumers opted for more expensive full-service restaurants and on the other hand they looked for less expensive restaurants that offer food and drink of an acceptable quality. Restaurants offering only...
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Full-Service Restaurants, Full-Service Restaurants by Casual vs Non-Casual, Full-Service Restaurants by Type, Independent Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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