Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fur and Fur Articles in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Fur and fur articles market contracts by 74% over review period, despite seeing 8% growth in 2012. Household purchases dominate with 75% of total market, while business spending rises by 5% in 2012. Artificial fur and "other" articles lead with 44% of total market value in 2012 while fur apparel and clothing accessories constitute another 40% share.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Fur and Fur Articles in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 182. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Fur and Fur Articles in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 182 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Artificial Fur and Other Articles of Fur, Fur Apparel and Clothing Accessories, Tanned or Dressed Fur Skins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fur and Fur Articles in Russia: Industrial Report
- Fur and Fur Articles in Mexico: Industrial Report
- Fur and Fur Articles in India: Industrial Report
- Fur and Fur Articles in Japan: Industrial Report
- Fur and Fur Articles in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Fur and Fur Articles in Turkey: Industrial Report
- Fur and Fur Articles in South Korea: Industrial Report
- Fur and Fur Articles in Australia: Industrial Report
- Fur and Fur Articles in Indonesia: Industrial Report
- Jewellery and Related Articles in India: Industrial Report