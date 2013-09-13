Recently Released Market Study: Furniture and Homewares Stores in France

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Furniture and Homewares Stores in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The market was driven by two key trends in 2012: The decreasing number of independent retailers which suffered from the tough competition with chained retailers, and the capacity of the latter to grow despite the general crisis. But and Alinea were the most dynamic chains in terms of the new stores opened in 2012. Moreover, But introduced a new, city format to be closer to consumers. The chain opened the first store in Paris at the end of spring.
Euromonitor International's Furniture and Homewares Stores in France report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Furniture and Homewares Stores market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Malaysia
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in New Zealand
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in the Czech Republic
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Denmark
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Switzerland
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in the United Kingdom
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Slovakia
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Taiwan
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Hungary
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in the US