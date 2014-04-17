Fast Market Research recommends "Future of the German Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The Future of the German Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2019 published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast German defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.
Key Findings
- The German defense industry is expected to experience growth at a CAGR of 0.39% during 2015-2019.
- The country's total defense expenditure during the forecast period is expected to be US$222.5 billion.
- The average share of capital expenditure is expected to be 22.7% over the forecast period, against an average share of 22.9% during 2010-2014.
- Over the forecast period, the country's budget for homeland security is expected to remain stable at US$7.8 billion.
- The key areas of investment are expected to be C4iSR, force management, multi-role aircraft, and transport aircraft
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Synopsis
This report offers a detailed analysis of the German defense industry, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- German defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the German defense industry during 2015-2019, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the spending patterns and modernization patterns of the country
- Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to the army, navy and air force. It also details the key challenges faced by the defense market participants within the country
- Porter's Five Force analysis of the German defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyer, threat of substitutions, intensity of rivalry, and barrier to entry
- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years
- Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities over the coming 10 years
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the German defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the German defense industry market trends for the coming five years.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Heckler and Koch GmbH (HK), MAN Truck and Bus AG, Airbus Helicopters, ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik (ESG), Diehl Stiftung, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Thales Deutschland, Airbus Group, MBDA, Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug, Rheinmetall
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