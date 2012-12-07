Recently Released Market Study: Gabon Oil & Gas Report Q4 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Gabon Oil & Gas Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- BMI View: We expect oil production in Gabon to fall to 241,000b/d in 2012 and decline to 234,000 b/d by 2016, as falling output from mature fields sustains a downward trend for what was once the third largest oil producer in Africa. Attempts by the government to improve fiscal incentives and reduce its presence in the country's upstream sector have been undermined by ongoing labour disputes that led to the majority of the country's oil production being shut down for several days in 2011. We do, however, highlight upside risks to our outlook. A final investment decision on a new refinery would allow Gabon to become an exporter of refined products, while increased deepwater exploration may be enough to raise reserves estimates and offset falling onshore volumes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The main trends and developments we highlight for Gabon's oil & gas sector are as follows:
- BMI expects oil production to fall from 241,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2012, to 234,000b/d in 2016, as fields mature. However, should tensions between labour unions further impact on exploration or production, investments may move elsewhere in the region and thereby accelerate the decline in output.
- Greater rewards stem from the potential that with increased exploration of Gabon's deepwater, prospects may result in commercial discoveries that would offset falling volumes from existing mature fields; or are significant enough to raise the country's reserves levels. However, at this stage few new drilling campaigns have been announced so BMI has left its oil reserves forecasts unchanged.
- With the existing refinery scheduled to be shut down in 2016, at the same time as the new facility is to come online, Gabon would not only avoid the need to import expensive refined fuels, but would also gain the capacity to become a fuel exporter. However, until a final investment decision (FID) is made on this project, we have chosen not to include it in our forecast despite having already assessed its potential impact.
- Consumption of crude is likely to rise very gradually and from a low base. We expect demand to rise from 14,000b/d in 2012 to 15,000 by 2016.
- BMI estimates that gas production will continue to rise in line with consumption over the next decade. The government's nascent Gas Master Plan, is likely to so increased use of gas as a feedstock for power and according to the government will increase upstream activity to harness non-associated gas resources in the country. However continued investment in the infrastructure to harness and transport gas remains necessary.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Petroleos Mexicanos Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- PetroBakken Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Repsol YPF, S.A. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Perpetual Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Caza Oil & Gas, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Sonde Resources Corp. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- BG Group plc Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- OAO NOVATEK Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Arsenal Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011
- Newfield Exploration Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q4, 2011