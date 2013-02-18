Recently Released Market Study: Gamma Therapeutics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Gamma Therapeutics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Gamma Therapeutics, Inc. (Gamma Therapeutics), an early stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing solutions for cardiovascular disease risk assessment, surgical therapy and combat casualty care. The company's flagship product includes, GammaCoeur, a cardiovascular disease diagnostic assay for prognosis and preventative care. It also offers GammaSeal, a natural surgical sealant for large artery vascular surgery and Gammarin, a non-immunogenic anti-coagulant blood thinner for post-surgical venous thromboembolism control which are currently under development. The company's products are based on Gamma Prime Fibrinogen, a natural occurring clotting protein. Gamma Therapeutics is headquartered at Portland in Oregon, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Gamma Therapeutics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
