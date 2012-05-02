Recently Released Market Study: Generics in Japan

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Business Insights is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- The report builds on 10 face-to-face interviews with industry experts to provide a balanced and comprehensive understanding of the development and prospects for the generics sector in Japan. Japan's healthcare system, regulatory environment, generics market, and future development are covered in detail.
Report Scope:
- Evaluate the future potential of the generics market in Japan.
- Understand why generics were slow to develop, the government's response and how successful it is likely to be.
- Learn which strategies foreign generics companies have used to enter Japan and originator companies strategies to defend their brands.
- Assess Japan's regulatory environment and evaluate changes which are in the pipeline.
- Analyze attitudes of doctors, patients, and pharmacists towards generic drugs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Japan's generics penetration by volume is 24% making it one of least developed generics markets in the world. Facing rising healthcare demands, the government aims to increase generic usage, and a number of measures designed to facilitate this are expected to be introduced in April 2012.
Generics companies are trying to overcome perceptions of low quality, inadequate information, and bioinequivalence among patients and doctors. Some are turning to value-added products to try to win market share from innovators.
Patent owners use a combination of litigation, patent-life extensions, line-extensions, and misinformation campaigns to protect revenues. Typically these are very successful and even off-patent products are resistant to generic competition.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Why has generic penetration been low to date in Japan?
- What measures have the government introduced in an attempt to stimulate greater generic use?
- Who are the main established and emerging generic companies in Japan and what are their strategies?
- What changes are likely to take place on April 1st 2012 when the NHI pricing rules and medical fees are next reformed that will impact generic use?
- What are attitudes towards generics among pharmacists, patients, and physicians?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Generics: Global Industry Guide
- Generics: Global Industry Guide
- Japan Pharmaceutical Market Overview Regulatory reforms will stimulate generics uptake
- The Indian Pharmaceutical Industry: New Strategies in a Changing World
- The Future of the Generics Industry: Opportunities, threats and key trends
- Australia Pharmaceutical Market Overview - Reforms and continued price cuts will change the healthcare landscape
- China Pharmaceutical Market Overview
- Italy Pharmaceutical Market Overview Generic penetration set to rise
- Generics in the United States
- Generics in Asia-Pacific