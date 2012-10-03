Recently Released Market Study: Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- Genomic Health, Inc. (Genomic Health) is a molecular diagnostics company. The company undertakes genomic research to develop molecular diagnostics which give individualized information on response to certain types of therapy. It focuses on the research, development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical laboratory services for the treatment of cancer. The company is focused on improving the quality of treatment decisions for cancer patients by offering individualized information to patients and their physicians through the genomic analysis of tumor biopsies. The company’s Oncotype DX platform uses quantitative genomic analysis in standard tumor pathology specimens for providing tumor-specific information. Its key products include Oncotype DX breast cancer test and Oncotype DX colon cancer test. The company's pipeline products include products treating various cancers namely, breast cancer, renal cancer, prostate cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, colon cancer and melanoma. Genomic Health is headquartered in California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Genomic Health, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
