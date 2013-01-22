Recently Released Market Study: Ghana Business Forecast Report Q1 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Ghana Business Forecast Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
The Ghanaian economy will enjoy strong economic growth over the medium term, propelled by the nascent oil & gas sector.
Ghana's abundant natural resources, fast growth trajectory and relative political stability augur for strong foreign investment inflows.
The current account deficit will remain a key structural weakness, while the fiscal deficit and debt levels (both domestic and external) have stabilised and are therefore of less concern.
The December 2012 presidential and parliamentary elections will be hotly contested, and it is too close to call whether the incumbent NDC or opposition NPP will emerge victorious. Following the unexpected death of President John Atta Mills, the NDC may get some sympathy votes, but newly installed President John Mahama will have his work cut out in garnering support, given that he has only a few months to campaign.
