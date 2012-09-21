Recently Released Market Study: Global Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "Global Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- "Global Airport Retail Trends, 2012-2013" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012-2013. Furthermore, this report not only provides a comprehensive overview of customer visits and time spent at airport retail stores in 2012, but also showcases average expenditure. Additionally, it identifies average expenditure on food and beverages. This report identifies the product and purchasing trends at airport retail outlets, and the significance of websites in pre-planned purchases. In addition, this report outlines the key products that occupy the most airport retail space, and the survey analyzes the most popular products purchased by respondents at airport retail outlets. Furthermore, the report provides insight into the key drivers that help promote frequent visits and identifies the most important customer concerns in purchasing at duty-free outlets. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, and travel frequency.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of global respondents. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012-2013. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and purchasing behaviors of travelers, but also examines their expectations of total expenditure in airport retail outlets and necessary developments for better consumer footfall. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, and travel frequency.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The average expenditure of European travellers per visit to duty-free and duty paid airport retail outlets is US$76 and US$51 respectively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Utilization of time', 'last minute gifts', and 'renowned brands at discounted prices' as the most important motivational factors of purchases at airport retail stores as identified by the respondents from North America.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gebr Heinemann, Dusseldorf International airport, Adidas, Frankfurt International Airport, London Heathrow airport, Aldeasa, Ankara Esenboga International Airport, London Southend Airport, Aeroports de Paris SA, Tiffany and Co, Hublot, Cath Kidston, Starbucks Coffee Company, Marks and Spencer, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, WH Smith, the Sofitel London Heathrow, Autogrill, Capi, Zurich airport, BAA, Aberdeen Airport, Bournemouth Airport, Schoenefeld airport, Copenhagen airport, Brussels International Airport, Aelia, Asda, WHSmith, Visa Europe, Rovio Mobile, Changi Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Manchester Airport, Barcelona Airport, Gatwick Airport, Atlanta Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport, The University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), Miami International Airport, Thomas Pink shops, Mont Blanc, Los Angeles International Airport, Kitson, Juicy Couture, Guess, Hugo Boss, McCarran International Airport, LeighFisher, Vancouver's YVR, McArthurGlen Group, Tbilisi International Airport, Cincinnati International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston Airport, United Continental Holdings, Baltimore and Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, AIRMALL USA, Boston Logan International Airport, Dufry, Hudson Group, John F Kennedy International Airport, Michael Kors, Tumi, Victoria's Secret, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Brooks Bros, Kiehl's, Mango, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Brand's, ARTIZAN, Sierra News, Ruta Maya Coffee, Honolulu International Airport, Curacao International Airport, Dunkin' Donuts, Palm Beach Community College, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Florida International Airport, Bluwire, Civic Plaza, Brickyard Authentics, Broad Ripple Books, Harley Davidson, McDonald's, Qdoba, Shapiro's Delicatessen, Starbucks, Vinea wine, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Shilpa Duty Free, Brookstone, Chicago O'Hare Airport, Motta International, El Dorado International Airport, Cubavera, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, London Heathrow Airport (LHR), Hong Kong International Airport, Frankfurt International Airport', Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Narita International Airport (NRT), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), LS Travel Retail Asia Pacific, Beijing Capital international Airport, Aer Rianta International, The GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Starbucks, Singapore's Changi Airport Group, Perth International Airport, Nuance, China Sales Group, China Eastern Airlines, Lotte Group, WHSmith, Woolworths, AVA Merchandizing Solutions, Narita International Airport Corporation, Auckland Airport, Langkawi International Airport, Wellington International Airport, Delhi Duty Free Services, Brisbane International Airport, Delhi International Airport, Sydney International Airport, JR Duty Free, Hong Kong International Airport, London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5, Dubai International Airport, and Suvarnabhumi Airport.
