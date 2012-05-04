Recently Released Market Study: Global Containerized Shipping & Logistics

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Global Containerized Shipping & Logistics", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Establishments in this industry provide deep sea, coastal and inland water transport. Deep sea and coastal water transport includes the transport of passengers and freight over water, both scheduled and unscheduled. The inland water transport segment includes the movement of passenger or freight via rivers, canals, lakes and waterways, including inside harbors and docks. The industry excludes marine operations such as port operations and stevedoring.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: A.P. MA¸ller - Maersk A/S, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Carnival Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG
