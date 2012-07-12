Recently Released Market Study: Global Defense Survey 2012

New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- "Global Defense Survey 2012: Cyber Warfare in the Defense Industry, Threats, Opportunities, Demand and Key Markets"is a new report by ICD Research and Strategic Defence Intelligence that analyzes how defense buyers' and suppliers' cyber security budgets, countermeasure strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2012-2013.This report aims to present a critical appraisal of cyber warfare in the current context, to analyze what cyber warfare means, the perception of cyber warfare, how it impacts and how the industry can safeguard itself from this emerging danger. In addition, this report identifies certain specific programs intended to combat cyber-attacks anda few notable companies that have contributed positively to the industry in combating the situation. This report provides the current size of cyber security budgets and how spending by both buyers and suppliers will change in 2012-2013. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.The report provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research and Strategic Defence Intelligence's exclusive panel of 206leading global defense industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global defense industry buyers' and suppliers' spend on cyber warfare products and services, countermeasure strategies, and practices and business planning within the global defense industry to combat cyber threats.This report includes key topics such as sources of cyber-attacks, key countries where cyber-attacksoriginate, major cyber warfare programs, potential regions for growth in demand of cyber security products and services, cyber security implementation challenges and key cyber security solution providers. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the defense cyber security industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research and Strategic Defence Intelligence created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Of respondents from both buyer and supplier organizations across the global defense industry, more than 80% view cyber warfare as a key segment to witness growth.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Raytheon, BAE, Symantec, National Nuclear Security Administration, Mitsubishi, Lockheed Martin, AlienVault, ManTech, Good Technology, Detica, ETI A/S, stratsec.net, Norkom Group, Henggeler Computer Consultants, Pikewerks Corporation, Huawei, Panda Security, Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI, NetCentrics, Check Point Software Technologies, General Dynamics, Dynamic Research Corporation (DRC), KEYW, Layer 7 Technologies, Camber Corporation (Camber), Defense Group Inc. (DGI), Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales, USmax Corporation, CRGT, Digital Management Inc (DMI)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Defense Suppliers' Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Marketing Strategies
- Global Defense Industry Suppliers: CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013
- Global Defense Survey 2012: Decreasing Defense Expenditure in the Global Defense Industry, Impact on Suppliers and Countermeasures
- Sustainability in the Global Defense Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Defense Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- The Global Military Radar Market 2012-2022
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Defense Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Intelligence
- Industry Dynamics in the Defense Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Brief
- The Market Growth Outlook in the Defense Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Brief
- Growth Expectations in Developed Countries in the Defense Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Snapshot