Recently Released Market Study: Global Packaged Water Report 2012

Published by Canadean, the Global Packaged Water Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the packaged water market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Packaged Water Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the packaged water soft drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Packaged water was a star performer in 2011. Not only did the category register a healthy 6% growth (two percentage points higher than the global soft drinks market average of 4%), but also contributed 37% of global soft drinks incremental volume
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
All regions experienced positive growth with the exception of East Europe (down 1% on 2010). Despite tourism having a positive influence on the region as a whole, the notable drop in demand for carbonated packaged water in Russia, coupled with constrained consumer purchasing power, resulted in a 390 m litres contraction in the Russian packaged water market alone
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Packaged Water Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Packaged Water Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Packaged Water category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludescarbonates consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts.
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
Extreme weather conditions had a significant impact on global packaged water in 2011.
Asia contributed to over 70% of incremental packaged water volumes, driven by the T?hoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan in early March and also severe flooding in the Philippines and Thailand.
