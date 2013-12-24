Recently Released Market Study: Global Still Drinks Report 2013

Recently published research from Canadean, "Global Still Drinks Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Still Drinks Report 2013 provides a detailed analysis of the still drinks soft drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2016.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Still Drinks Report 2013 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global still drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Still drinks is among the most diverse of all soft drinks categories, one of its key strengths. It covers a vast array of non-carbonated products with a juice content ranging up to 25%. Most regions enjoyed a varying degree of growth in 2012, though North America failed to achieve a positive performance for a second consecutive year.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Recent falls in volume in West Europe and North America commenced in 2009 and have continued into 2012. The majority of countries have been hit hard as they battle against an unfavourable economic climate.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Still Drinks Report for 2013 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Still Drinks Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Still Drinks category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesstill drinks consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2007 to 2012, with forecasts to 2016.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2011 and 2012 actuals, plus 2013 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2011 and 2012 are provided.
A market valuationis provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2012 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
Asia proved to be the most dynamic region in 2012, with still drinks consumption growing by 15%. China contributed the most towards the region's growth with strong sales of herbal drinks.
Ambient drinks represent the mainstay of the still drinks category in all regions. Chilled products achieve their greatest volume and highest penetration in North America.
Key Highlights
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