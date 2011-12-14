New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Global Tobacco Findings 2011: Battle Intensifies"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2011 -- Does the tobacco industry have a viable long-term future as the prevalence of smoking falls and tobacco control threatens the jewels in the crown of the industry - the major cigarette brands? Or can the industry maintain itself though expansion in developing countries and pricing strength via NPDs? Is the answer OTP, total tobacco strategies and nicotine delivery without tobacco combustion? This report covers the key findings of Euromonitor International's latest tobacco research.
Euromonitor International's Global Tobacco Findings 2011: Battle Intensifies global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
How this report will help you:?
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
