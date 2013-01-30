Recently Released Market Study: Globus Medical, Inc. Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Globus Medical, Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Globus Medical, Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Globus Medical, Inc. market share information in two key market categories - orthobiologics and spinal surgery. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Globus Medical, Inc. operates in - Orthopedic Devices
- Globus Medical, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - India, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and United States.
- Globus Medical, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - orthobiologics and spinal surgery.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC).
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Globus Medical, Inc. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Globus Medical, Inc.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., DePuy, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Seikagaku Corporation, Baxter International Inc., DJO Finance LLC, Orthofix International N.V., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, AlloSource, Wright Medical Group, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring International Center S.A., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Adaptaide Inc., RTI Biologics, Inc., Exactech, Inc., Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc., Korea Bone Bank Inc., KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Australian Biotechnologies, curasan AG, Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc., K2M, Inc., China Kanghui Holdings, MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL, Solco Biomedical Co., Ltd., Trauson Holdings Company Limited, U&I Corporation, Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited, Gs Medical Co.,Ltd., ArthroCare Corporation, Taeyeon Medical CO.,LTD
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Medtronic, Inc. Market Share Analysis
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Market Share Analysis
- Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. Market Share Analysis
- TOSHIBA Medical Systems Corporation Market Share Analysis
- Ellex Medical Lasers Limited Market Share Analysis
- Wright Medical Group, Inc., Market Share Analysis
- Smiths Medical Market Share Analysis
- Consort Medical plc Market Share Analysis
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. Market Share Analysis
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Market Share Analysis