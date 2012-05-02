Recently Released Market Study: Gold Ore Mining in Australia

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Gold Ore Mining in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- Revenue expansion: High gold prices and increased output support industry growth
Firms in this industry mine gold-bearing ore and typically process it into gold bullion, either by smelting or by solvent extraction methods.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Newcrest Mining Limited, Barrick (PD) Australia Limited, Newmont Australia Holdings Pty Ltd, Gold Fields Australia Pty Limited
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
