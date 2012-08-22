Recently Released Market Study: Greece Autos Report Q3 2012

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Latest economic data and developments in the autos industry paint a very bleak picture for prospects of any recovery in the autos segment in Greece. On the one hand, the economy contracted by 7.5% year-onyear (y-o-y) in the last quarter of 2011 (accelerating from 5.0% in Q311). On the other, the government announced, in May 2012, an amendment calling for the deregulation of taxis and tour buses in the cities of Athens and Thessaloniki. The major impact of this regulation will be that this will not only increase the average age of the vehicle fleet in the country, but also discourage businesses from renewing their fleet.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Under these conditions, BMI has further revised down its auto sales forecast for 2012 and 2013 to 24 % y-o-y (from the -10% y-o-y expected previously) and 1.5% y-o-y (from 4.6% y-o-y) contraction respectively. The downgrade also reflects our overall pessimism towards the broader economy where our Macroeconomic team forecasts a contraction of 4.5% in 2012 and 1.2% in 2013 (revised down from a positive 1.3% previously), assuming that Greece continues down the path of further austerity.
Although the market should return to positive growth territory from 2014, we expect this growth to be very modest. The fact that there has been virtually no foreign direct investment into Greece over the last decade and that productive capacity is almost depleted, we see little scope for robust economic recovery during the rest of the forecast period. The only upside will be the favourable base effects, which should help the market return to 86,100 units by end-2016, still a far cry from the 306,800 units sold in 2007.
To a large extent, we attribute the government's awareness of the lack of investments from the businesses to its aforementioned decision to deregulate taxis and tour buses in the cities of Athens and Thessaloniki. With a similar view, the Greek Parliament, in November 2011, passed a bill aimed at lifting the ban on diesel engines cars in Athens and Thessaloniki.
However, mindful of the need to curb pollution in the major cities, a government announced another ruling in May 2012 stating that only cars which comply with the Euro 5 emissions standard introduced in September 2009 will be allowed to drive into or through the centre of Athens during peak hours from September 2012.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mexico Autos Report Q3 2012
- Russia Autos Report Q3 2012
- Spain Autos Report Q3 2012
- Qatar Autos Report Q3 2012
- Argentina Autos Report Q3 2012
- Pakistan Autos Report Q3 2012
- Serbia Autos Report Q3 2012
- Thailand Autos Report Q3 2012
- Iran Autos Report Q3 2012
- South Korea Autos Report Q3 2012