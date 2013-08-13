Recently Released Market Study: Greece Autos Report Q3 2013

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Greece Autos Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Passenger car sales in Greece declined 9.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first four months of 2013, to 19,475 units. BMI forecasts a decline of 15% in 2013 on the back of an increasingly bearish private consumption story.
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