Recently Released Market Study: Groupe Casino in Colombia: Local Profile

Recently published research from Canadean, "Groupe Casino in Colombia: Local Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- This is a detailed report covering Groupe Casino's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Colombia.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Groupe Casino's operations in Colombia. It offers insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The retail market in Colombia has shown positive trends in 2011with stable macroeconomic conditions. In the near future, the economy is expected to remain stable with double digit growth in per capita consumer spending until 2016.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Groupe Casino's operations and strategy in Colombia. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Groupe Casino's operations in Colombia and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Groupe Casino'sstrategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presentsthe information of major retailers in Colombia. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception inColombia.
An insightful analysis of Groupe Casino in Colombia providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data of Groupe Casino and its key competitors in Colombia. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Highlights
Store expansion
Groupe Casino plans to consolidate its presence in the country by opening new stores.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Groupe CasinoColombia, Groupe Casino
