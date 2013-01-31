Recently Released Market Study: Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) - Product Pipeline Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Haemonetics Corporation ( Haemonetics) is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing automated blood processing systems. The company manufactures systems and disposables consumed during blood donation, blood typing and screening, and surgical salvage of blood. It operates through a single reportable business segment, which is automated blood typing and screening systems. This segment is classified into four product categories, namely, plasma products and solutions; blood bank products and solutions; hospital products and solutions; and software solutions. Haemonetics renders its services to blood and plasma collectors, hospitals and hospital service providers. The company principally operates in the US, Europe, and Asia, and is headquartered in Massachusetts, the US.
The company aims to expand across geographical regions and expand its product portfolio in order to offer more comprehensive blood management solutions. Haemonetics seeks both organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to meet its objective. Inline with its objective the company recently entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Hemerus Medical, LLC.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Haemonetics Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
