New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Gum is set to record a slower retail value growth in 2013 than in 2012. However, the category is still expected to post a positive performance as consumers favour it for its refreshing taste, as well as enabling them to keep their mouths refreshed.
Competitive Landscape
Wrigley's retail value share is set to decline slightly in 2013 although the company is expected to sustain its lead with a 96% retail value share. The established presence of the player is the key contributor to its performance in 2013 with consumers' strong familiarity with the product quality offered. Regular product innovations also supported the player's leadership throughout the review period.
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, gum is expected to continue to register positive constant value. With the increasing maturity of gum, it is unlikely to see the huge spikes in growth witnessed over the review period. Consumers are increasingly switching from sugarised to sugar free gum, in view of their rising health consciousness.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Gum industry in Hong Kong, China with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Gum industry in Hong Kong, China, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Gum in Hong Kong, China market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Gum in Hong Kong, China?
- What are the major brands in Hong Kong, China?
- How are more expensive "lifestyle" brands like Wrigley's 5 performing?
- Are consumers in developed markets moving from sugarised to sugar-free gum?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hair Care in Turkey
- Hair Care in Greece
- Beauty and Personal Care in New Zealand
- Hair Care in South Korea
- Hair Care in Norway
- Hair Care in Japan
- Hair Care in Russia
- Hair Care in Iran
- Hair Care in Spain
- Hair Care in the US