New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- LOHAS increasingly shapes consumer demand in health and beauty specialist retailers in Denmark. Danes prefer personal care products and dietary supplements which are beneficial for their health and not hazardous to the environment. The two factors are increasingly viewed as interlinked. Accordingly, demand for hypo-allergenic, sustainable and organic/natural products increased steadily over the review period, making the eco-friendly and fair trade certified beauty specialist retailer The Body Shop one of the fastest-growing players in the channel. Leading players Apoteket and Matas also position themselves strongly on the LOHAS trend and for instance carry extensive choice in personal care products carrying the Swan consumer eco-label (Svanemaerket), including within the Matas private label range.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive environment is very centralised with the Apoteket chemist chain controlling 60% of value sales and the Matas drugstore chain holding an 18% share in 2013. The five largest optical goods specialists ranked third through seventh and accounted for 15% value share combined, whilst The Body Shop held a 1% share and was the only noticeable beauty specialist. Apoteket's strong position can be explained by its monopoly on retailing prescription bound medicine, and dominance in OTC medicine. Apoteket builds its position by investing in modernised outlets and maintaining a high level of customer service, which resulted in 90% customer satisfaction during a survey in 2012. The leading players are nonetheless all characterised by their high level of customer service as they aim to differentiate themselves from the more price-competitive grocery retailers. Professional consultations by Matas cosmetology-trained sales assistants are highly praised by consumers.
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Industry Prospects
Value sales growth in health and beauty specialist retailers is forecast to improve significantly on the 5% decline posted in constant terms in 2013 to a marginal positive CAGR over the forecast period up to 2018. Economic recovery, albeit slow, is expected to further boost consumer expenditure on premium beauty and personal care products, which will underpin faster sales performance in beauty specialist retailers and the Matas drugstore chain. Beauty specialist retailers are also expected to be much more competitive over the forecast period with The Body Shop emerging stronger and the entrance of Matas in the channel with the launch of Stylebox and its strong premium cosmetics concept in 2013.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers industry in Denmark with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
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