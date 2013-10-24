Recently Released Market Study: Health and Wellness in Colombia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Health and Wellness in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Healthy products are gaining market share slowly in Colombia, as eating habits are changing in tandem with increasing numbers of educational campaigns on healthy lifestyles sponsored by the national government, healthcare companies, professional risk managers, schools and private enterprises. Changes in habits have increased demand for health and wellness foods and beverages, leading to high growth over the review period.
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in Colombia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Colombia
- Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia
- Food Intolerance in Colombia
- Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in Colombia
- Better For You Packaged Food in Colombia
- Naturally Healthy Beverages in Colombia
- Better For You Beverages in Colombia
- Organic Packaged Food in Colombia
- Organic Beverages in Colombia
- Agricola Himalaya Ltda in Health and Wellness (Colombia)