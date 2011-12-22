New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2011 -- Health and wellness-related food and beverage products, which had been able to increase sales even during the global economic and financial crisis and the subsequent German recession in 2009, continued to grow in value and volume terms in 2010. Best-performing products overall thereby were - as far as retail value sales are concerned - food intolerance products with a quite considerable growth rate in 2010 again, followed by better-for-you products, fortified/functional products, organic...
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in Germany report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2006-2010, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2015 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
