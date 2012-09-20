Recently Released Market Study: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Mexico

Fast Market Research recommends "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Mexico" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Industry analysis specialist GlobalData has released its new report, "Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Mexico". An essential source of information and analysis on the Mexican healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape, this report identifies the key trends in the Mexican healthcare market, as well as providing insights on the demographic, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape, and the healthcare infrastructure of Mexico.
Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The population of Mexico in 2010 was approximately 112 million and was the 11th most populated country in the world, and is increasing due to the country's high birth rate and increase in life expectancy.
The pharmaceutical market in Mexico was estimated at $11.4 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $22.5 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 7%. The medical device market size was approximately $3 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach approximately $4.9 billion by 2020 at a projected CAGR of 5.2%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The positive trend in the Mexican healthcare market can be attributed primarily to -
- Increasing elderly population
- Government initiatives for the prevention and management of chronic diseases
- The North American Free Trade Agreement, which guarantees its members the protection of intellectual property rights
- An improved and updated regulatory environment
Scope
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape of Mexico. Its scope includes -
- Overview of the Mexican pharmaceutical and medical devices market including the market size, market segmentation, key drivers and barriers for the market.
- Profile and SWOT analysis of the major players in the pharmaceutical and medical devices market. Key players covered for the pharmaceutical market are Pfizer, Sanofi and Genomma Lab. Key players covered for the medical devices market are F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Siemens Healthcare and Fresenius Medical.
- Insightful review on the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. Analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies and market authorization process for new drug and medical devices for Mexico.
- A detailed analysis of the political and economic environment of Mexico including economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure.
- An overview of the opportunities and challenges for growth that exist in the Mexican healthcare market.
