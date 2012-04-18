Recently Released Market Study: HIV Market Forecast

Fast Market Research recommends "HIV Market Forecast" from Datamonitor, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- This report explores key issues in HIV across the US and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). It contains an assessment of key HIV drugs, a discussion of HIV market dynamics, and a 10-year patient-based sales forecast.
Report Scope:
- Datamonitor's first HIV market assessment based on patient-based forecasting (PBF) methodology.
- Analysis of HIV market dynamics across the US and five major EU markets, supported by a large physician survey and insights of key opinion leaders.
- Detailed sales forecasts for the major antiretroviral classes, molecules, and brands in the US and each of the five major EU markets.
Report Highlights
Despite cost-containment efforts and an increasing threat of generic incursion, Datamonitor expects the HIV market in the US and five major EU markets to grow to $16.5bn in 2021. Major growth drivers are a continuously rising HIV prevalent population and the launch of new pipeline drugs, particularly of new single-tablet regimens (STRs).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Following strong growth in the first half of the forecast period (2011-16), Datamonitor expects patent expirations of key antiretrovirals and a leveling off of HIV prevalence rates. This will likely hinder HIV market growth in the US and five major EU markets from 2017 onwards, eventually leading to declining overall sales in 2021.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Understand the changing market dynamics of HIV drugs, success factors for leading brands and the commercial potential of late-stage pipeline products.
- Assess the impact of events such as patent expiries and new product launches on individual brands and the overall HIV antiretroviral market.
- Obtain full country, class, and product-specific forecasts of currently marketed and pipeline antiretrovirals from 2011 to 2021.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Forecast Insight: HIV - Increasing dominance of fixed dose combinations raises bar for single agents
- HIV-AIDS Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2017
- HIV-Associated Lipodystrophy Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2017
- HIV-Associated Diarrhea Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019
- Market and Product Forecasts: HIV - Rising prevalence and novel STRs boost sales in the US and Europe
- HIV-AIDS - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016
- Antivirals Market to 2016 - Antiretroviral Agents and Combination Therapies to be Major Drivers HIV and Hepatitis C Markets
- HIV/AIDS - Drug Pipeline Analysis and Market Forecasts to 2016
- The Future of HIV Therapeutics - Market Forecasts to 2015, Competitive Benchmarking, Product Pipeline and Deals Analysis
- HIV/AIDS Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Superior Combination Therapies and Decreasing Mortality to Sustain Market Growth Despite Major Patent Expiries