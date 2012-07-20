Recently Released Market Study: HNWI Asset Allocation in France to 2015

Recently published research from WealthInsight, "HNWI Asset Allocation in France to 2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- This report provides the latest asset allocations of French HNWIs. The report also includes projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of French HNWIs to 2015 and a comprehensive and robust background of the local economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation.
Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there are just over 555,000 HNWIs in France, with a combined wealth of around US$2 trillion, accounting for roughly 16% of France's total wealth.
- In 2011, real estate is the largest asset class for HNWIs in France, accounting for 24% of total HNWI assets, followed by fixed income, business interests, equities, cash and alternatives.
- Fixed income and cash holdings were the best performing asset classes over the review period, driven by flight to safety during and after the global financial crisis. Against international norms, the share of HNWIs assets held in real estate also increased substantially over the review period, as the French real estate market outperformed global markets.
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of French HNWIs
- Volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- Volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2015
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AXA Bank Europe, Barclays Wealth, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Private Bank, JP Morgan Private Banking, Julius Baer, Lazard Freres, Pictet & Cie, Quilvest, Rothschild & Cie, Sal. Oppenheim, UBS Wealth, Aforge Finance, BNP Paribas, Banque Transatlantique, Bred Banque Privee, CIC Banque, Credit Agricole, Dexia Group, Edmond de Rothschild, EFG Banque Privee, Gestion Privee Indosuez, La Banque Postale, Lazard Freres Banque, LCL Banque Privee, LCL S.A., Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch, Martin Maurel, Meeschaert Gestion Privee, Natixis S.A., Neuflize OBC, Oddo & Cie, Postale Gestion Privee, Privee Europeenne, SG Private Banking, Actionnal, Affectio Finance - Family Office, Aforge Family Office, Anthony & Cie, Antium France Family Office, Financiere MJ, Gosset Grainville Family Office, Intuitae, Janvier Participations, La Fontaine Family Office, Meeschaert Family Office, Natixis SA - FO division, Novances Family Office, Patrimonial Management, Pergam Finance, Quilvest Family Office of Quilvest Banque Privee, Riviera Family Office, Societe Generale SA - FO division, Unigestion - Family Office
