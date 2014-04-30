Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Care in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- In spite of a decrease in category value growth versus the previous year and, more importantly, in spite of the worst economic slowdown in 10 years, home care's performance in 2013 was an improvement on the average growth registered over the review period. During the review period, instability and negative value performances were common, mostly because of the negative evolution of constant unit prices. The positive performance in spite of the recent economic circumstances was possible due to...
Euromonitor International's Home Care in Dominican Republic market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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