Recently Released Market Study: Home Improvement Stores in the US

New Retailing market report from IBISWorld: "Home Improvement Stores in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Fixer-upper: Consumer investment in remodeling will revive, supporting revenue growth
Home improvement stores are starting to recover as consumers invest in renovations and remodeling again. Improvements in consumer sentiment, disposable incomes and housing markets have boosted purchases of industry products, but intensifying price competition and the continued dominance of the industry's top players keep profit down. In addition, the do-it-for-me market offers an opportunity for growth, particularly for operators that provide additional services like installation.
This industry includes stores that sell a broad range of home repair and maintenance goods like hardware, tools and electrical goods, as well as lumber and structural material for construction and renovations. Stores that focus on a specific area like flooring or wall coverings are excluded from this industry. Operators purchase goods from domestic and international manufacturers and wholesalers and sell them to end-users, such as do-it-yourself consumers and professional contractors.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lowe's Companies Inc., The Home Depot, Inc
