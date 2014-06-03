New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- In 2013, the number of dengue cases spread by aedes mosquitoes peaked again - a development that sent many worried residents into high alert, especially those staying in high-risk clusters. The National Environment Agency has classified areas in Singapore into clusters of red, yellow and green according to the number of dengue cases in the area. As of October 2013, six people had died during the year due to dengue fever. Residents were on high alert to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and have been using insecticides regularly - a development that resulted in home insecticide current retail value sales increasing by 7% in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
SC Johnson & Son continued to lead sales within home insecticides in 2013. The familiar Baygon brand leads sales within electric insecticides, insecticide coils and spray/aerosol insecticides. Due to the content of home insecticides, most consumers prefer reputable brands and do not mind paying a little more for peace of mind. Nevertheless, being a household name, Baygon's water-based spray/aerosol variant is still more affordable than other premium brands and its variant with natural citrus is also perceived as being less harmful to human health and less damaging to the nose.
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Industry Prospects
All types of products within home insecticides are expected to perform well over the forecast period. Consumers are unlikely to give up reputable products in order to keep pests out of their homes. Since the beginning of 2014, one death from dengue fever has been reported. If the trend regarding the high number of dengue cases continues over the forecast period, higher constant value growth can be expected.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Insecticides industry in Singapore with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Insecticides industry in Singapore, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Insecticides in Singapore market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Insecticides in Singapore?
- What are the major brands in Singapore?
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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