Fast Market Research recommends "Home Video in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Within home video, almost all categories showed an overall volume decline in 2013, with the exception of BD players, as the categories reached saturation and suffered from a growing number of alternatives, such as computers, tablets, (other) home cinema sets, and smartphones. The 2013 decline was comparable to the 2012 decline, as maturity has been reached, and sales primarily come from replacement purchases.
Euromonitor International's Home Video in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Video market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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