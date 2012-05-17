Recently Released Market Study: Home Warranty Providers in the US

New Business research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Fully covered: Demand for warranties will rebound slowly as consumer confidence picks up.
Home Warranty Providers
Fully covered
The Home Warranty Providers industry will continue to depend on trends in the housing market for growth, as consumers typically purchase warranties when buying homes. With the housing market set to experience only modest growth during the next five years, industry revenue will grow slowly. Nevertheless, improved consumer confidence will ultimately bolster demand for appliance and home fixture warranties.
This industry underwrites (i.e. assuming the risk and assigning premiums) home warranty policies, which protect a homeowner against the cost of repair or replacement of any structural component or appliance of a home that is caused by normal wear and tear or a defect of a structural component or appliance.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The ServiceMaster Company, Old Republic International Corp., First American Financial Corporation, The Cross Country Group
