Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hot Drinks in Uzbekistan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The taste and preferences of Uzbek consumers largely determined the status of hot drinks in Uzbekistan in 2013. As consumers remained rather conservative in their preferences, demand for traditional types of hot drinks remained high. However with urbanisation and improving living standards, the number of consumers who experimented with new types of hot drinks also increased in 2013. Additionally, manufacturers and distributors of hot drinks have encouraged consumers to try new types of hot...
Euromonitor International's Hot Drinks in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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