Recently Released Market Study: How Australia Grocery Shops

New Retailing market report from Datamonitor: "How Australia Grocery Shops"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- The Australian grocery sector is undergoing significant transformation. Not only is grocery retailing characterized by increased frugality and value consciousness; the impact that the Internet will have on grocery shopping is now beyond speculation, while evolving expectations around freshness, food safety and variety continue to influence retailer initiatives.
Scope
- Understand how each stage of the shopper 'path to purchase' is evolving, by drawing on a blend of Australia-specific consumer and shopper insight.
- Access a comprehensive data model developed specifically for this report, which covers key changes in Australian grocery shopping occasions and spend.
- Draw inspiration from Australian and international case studies that typify best-practice along each stage of the 'path to purchase'.
Report Highlights
'Immediate consumption' shopper missions will grow at an annual rate of around 3.0% over the next five years, as snacking prevalence and the meal offerings of grocery retailers improves. In contrast, stock-up trips will decrease slightly as smaller families and more convenient shopping options reduce the need for substantial, pre-planned trips.
While fresh produce comprises only a fraction of consumers' shopping trolleys, the freshness and quality of in-store produce is the most influential factor for Australians in deciding where to shop. This is followed closely by lower prices and proximity to home, illustrating the diversity of needs and expectations influencing store selection.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How is grocery shopping frequency expected to change among Australians? Will growing value consciousness impact average basket size?
- How do shopper and consumer needs differ? How can manufacturers and retailers simultaneously cater to both shoppers and consumers?
- To what extent is the online grocery channel in Australia expected to grow over the next few years? What will drive and inhibit this growth?
