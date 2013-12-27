Recently Released Market Study: Husqvarna AB in Home and Garden (World)

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Husqvarna is ranked second only to Scotts globally in gardening. It is the global leader in gardening equipment however on the basis of its strength in both North America and Western Europe. Its North American sales, however, have struggled in recent years as specialist independents are crowded out by chains, leading to fewer but larger retail customers. This has been detrimental to the premium products that Husqvarna markets.
Euromonitor International's Husqvarna AB in Home and Garden (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Home and Garden market. The report examines the company’s performance by region and category, it’s brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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