Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "ICT budget and staffing trends in large enterprises - Enterprise ICT investment plans", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report presents the findings from a survey of 616 large enterprises regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) budgets and staff allocation. The survey investigates how large enterprises currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT spend, namely hardware, software, IT services, communications and consulting.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide a depth of insight into ICT vendors' and service providers' potential customers
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
ICT spending amongst large enterprises is expected to witness an upward trajectory with the gradual recovery of the global economy and improving investment sentiment.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Recent ICT trends, such as enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and business analytics are influencing ICT spending, as these technological advancements are helping to optimise the cost structure, support revenue growth, and streamline operations within such large enterprises.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT Budgets. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 610+ ICT decision makers in the large enterprises market in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand how ICT budgets are set to change in 2013 in terms of their overall size.
Appreciate how budgets are allocated across the core elements of ICT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications and consulting.
Learn how ICT money is being spent in areas such as the data centre, applications, IT management and the network.
Establish how IT staff are typically allocated within large enterprises.
Gain insight into with whom large enterprises plan to spend their ICT money.
Key Market Issues
Increasing bandwidth requirements driven by the growing adoption of cloud computing and mobility is creating demand for networking equipment amongst large enterprises.
Large organisations' need to improve their operational efficiency and performance is driving the demand for IT services in the likes of application development and integration and hosting services.
Demand for data centres (both in-house as well as outsourced) is on the rise as large enterprises are generating large volumes of data that needs to be stored and analysed for future reference.
Large enterprises are planning to increase their average budget allocation for internal development and maintenance - from 24% in 2012 to 25% in 2013 - as organisations look to focus on improving their transparency and capabilities to support innovation and accommodate new revenue generating opportunities.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Mexico - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in the UK - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Germany - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Sweden - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in the US - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in New Zealand - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in Spain - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT budget and staffing trends in China - Enterprise ICT investment plans to 2013
- ICT procurement trends in large enterprises - Enterprise ICT investment plans
- ICT investment trends in Western Europe - Understanding ICT spending to 2014