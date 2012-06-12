Recently Released Market Study: IKEA Homewares | Customer Insight

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- During a period of restricted discretionary spend and low consumer confidence, it is imperative that retailers know who their core customer base is and how they should be targeting them. UK Customer Insights 2012 are based around individual retailers and provide a highly detailed, data-rich overview of a retailer's customers, including shopper profiles and the drivers of loyalty and disloyalty.



Report Scope:



- Identify how the retailer drives loyalty and which stores are favoured by disloyal customers to improve your own shopper penetration.

- Understand which strategies are most effective at driving customer loyalty in homewares and justify your own business investments.

- Data is segmented regionally and by demographic and socio-economic group to enable you to identify which customer groups offer the most opportunities.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



Report Highlights



A comprehensive analysis of a retailer's customer profile.



Reasons to Get this Report



- How has the profile of the consumers shopping at the homewares retailer changed over the past year and what has caused this?

- What drives consumers to shop for homewares at the retailer? What makes them disloyal?

- How many other stores do your shoppers use for homewares and what stores are these? Will these be a threat going forward?



Companies Mentioned in this Report: Currys, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, Intek SpA, Kingfisher Plc



About Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget.



For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.



Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research