Recently Released Market Study: Imaging Devices in the US

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Imaging Devices in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- New sales of digital cameras and camcorders suffered badly in 2011, with consumers opting to move away from new imaging device purchases amid strong competition from the video and image capture capabilities of smartphones. Volume sales of digital cameras grew by only 1%, with a 5% decline in value sales as a result of declining prices in the DSLR high-definition segment and discounting at retailer level.
Euromonitor International's Imaging Devices in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Camcorders, Cameras.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Imaging Devices in Brazil
- Imaging Devices in the United Kingdom
- Imaging Devices in Singapore
- Imaging Devices in Ukraine
- Imaging Devices in Malaysia
- Imaging Devices in Austria
- Imaging Devices in Chile
- Imaging Devices in Vietnam
- Imaging Devices in Indonesia
- Imaging Devices in the Philippines