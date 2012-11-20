Recently Released Market Study: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in India 2012

New Healthcare market report from Netscribes: "In Vitro Diagnostics Market in India 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The in vitro diagnostics market in India has gathered momentum in the last few years. Several companies, both domestic as well as foreign are entering the business with enthusiasm due to the tremendous growth the industry has been experiencing. The steadily growing number of medical centers in the country along with the ever increasing patient population will result in a growing target base of consumers which in turn will result the market to exhibit steady growth in future.
The report begins with the introduction section which offers a brief insight to the concept of in vitro diagnostic equipments, along with a broad segmentation of the in vitro diagnostic equipments. The value chain of IVD has also been provided in this section which gives the progressive stages of manufacturing of IVD equipments. It then moves to the market overview section which provides an insight of the Indian in vitro diagnostics market, with highlight on the market size and growth. The market size has been provided for the overall IVD market as well as for the different segments such as immunochemistry, biochemistry, hematology, microbiology, blood gas & electrolyte, molecular diagnostics, urinalysis and coagulation analysis. Market size forecasts have been done for both the IVD equipments market as well as for the IVD reagents market. The same has also been repeated for each of the segments in the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This is followed by an analysis of the drivers leading to growth in the industry. This include high patient population growth rate, increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic labs, innovation by pharmaceutical companies, unhealthy lifestyle leading to chronic diseases, demand for cost effective, faster and sensitive results, increased affluence and increased healthcare awareness. The main challenges to the market include faulty regulations leading to disorientation of IVD products and prevalence of laboratories without accreditation. The next section elaborates the laws and guidelines laid down by the regulatory bodies of the different countries that draw attention to the lack of regulations in India. This is followed by a section on the major trends in the IVD market. It includes automation, remote data acquisition, enzyme-linked fluorescence assay (ELFA), chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), capillary electrophoreses (CE) based CLIA, electrochemiluminescence immunoassay (ECLIA), direct access testing and rapid accurate quantification at point of care.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
