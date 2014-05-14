Fast Market Research recommends "Incontinence in Costa Rica" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Even though the local population continues to age in Costa Rica, the demand for incontinence products remains limited with many mature buyers continuing to have a negative perception about these products as they are often associated with older people who can no longer take care of themselves. Nevertheless, manufacturers rely on the good development potential of these products in the forecast period. They are investing more resources in marketing campaigns to educate the public, while segmenting...
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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