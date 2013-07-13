Recently Released Market Study: Indonesia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Indonesia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- The consumer story in Indonesia continues to be one of the brightest in the world from a long-term perspective. Wage growth in Indonesia over the past few years has been strong, and the economy's growth has begun to translate to higher employment. With so much room for incomes to grow, there are going to be a lot of opportunities for well-placed consumer focused companies over the next few years.
Headline Industry Data
- Food consumption (local currency) forecast growth in 2013 = +7.9%; five-year CAGR forecast to 2017 = +9.3%.
- Alcoholic drinks volume sales growth in 2013 = +6.7%; CAGR forecast to 2017 = +6.4%.
- Soft drinks volume sales growth in 2013 = +6.0%; CAGR forecast to 2017 = +6.5%.
- Mass grocery retail sales growth in 2013 = +13.2%; CAGR forecast to 2017 = +13.7%.
Key Industry Trends
Livestock Self-Sufficiency To Remain Precarious: Indonesia's goal to maintain its quasi self-sufficiency in poultry and to reach it in beef will prove to be quite delicate in the coming years, as livestock production will struggle to keep up with consumption growth. The country should be able to maintain a slightly positive yet precarious poultry production balance. However, Indonesia will have little other choice but to ease its restrictions on beef imports, as it records widening production deficits.
Heineken Seals Control Of APB: In October 2012, it was reported that multinational brewer Heineken had secured full control of Asia Pacific Breweries after the shareholders of Fraser and Neave voted in favour of the firm's SGD5.6bn (US$4.5bn) bid. Heineken has been forced to pay a hefty premium for the business, at 17x earnings before interest tax and amortisation. However, the firm's CEO has stressed that it was 'worth every dollar' owing to the firm's tremendous exposure to some of Asia's most promising beer markets.
Carrefour Exiting Singapore: In August 2012, it was reported that retail giant Carrefour had announced plans to exit Singapore; the firm was to close its two existing hypermarket outlets by the end of 2012. The move comes after the firm failed to sell the business and continues the firm's process of removing itself from Asian markets in which it is not likely to become one of the top three largest players. Carrefour has failed to build significant market share in Singapore, which we attribute to its higher-end positioning and lack of adaptation to local market conditions. The one real bright spot in Carrefour's South East Asian prospects is the retailer's excellent position in Indonesia. As the current market leader there, the firm is well positioned to maintain a top three position.
