Recently Released Market Study: Indonesia Oil & Gas Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Indonesia Oil & Gas Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- BMI View: Oil and gas exports form one of the key pillars of the Indonesian economy, although the outlook for the sector is becoming increasingly uncertain given dwindling oil reserves in the country's maturing fields. We forecast a long-term decline in total liquids production and a stagnation of gas production. This is mainly a result of the slow pace of exploration and development, which could be exacerbated by an increasingly uncertain regulatory environment as resource nationalism creeps into the government's policy towards the sector. Opportunities for exports will be further compromised by the domestic market's increasing energy demand. Hence, falling oil and gas exports is another key trend we identify for Indonesian oil and gas.
The main trends and developments we highlight for Indonesia's oil and gas sector are:
- We forecast that oil and gas reserves will most likely be on a downward trend in the coming decade: oil reserves are expected to decrease from an estimate of 3.9bn barrels (bbl) of oil at end-2012 to 3.5bn bbl in 2017, falling further still to 3.3bn bbl by 2022. For gas, we expect reserves levels to be stagnant as additions from exploration successes in East Kalimantan cancel out natural depletion from existing fields. Reserves are forecast to stay flat at about 3.9trn cubic metres (tcm) through to 2018, following which it will decline slightly to 3.8tcm unless the pace of drilling activity picks up.
- Despite this outlook, we highlight that Indonesia is a country where much potential continues to exist. If the country relaxes its nationalist stance on resources, there is considerable upside potential for both oil and gas reserves - greater drilling of its unexplored deepwater areas and its unconventional resources - namely coal-bed methane, but also possibly shale gas.
- We expect total liquids production to fall to 909,070 barrels per day (b/d) in 2014, continuing the downward trend in place since 2001. While production will rise slightly to 915,950b/d in 2015 owing to major fields finally coming onstream or ramping up to their full production capacity, in the longer term we see oil output trending downwards to 865,100b/d in 2017 and hitting a low of 783,110b/d by 2022.
- Supported by strong economic growth, demand is set to increase from an estimate of 1.41mn b/d in 2012 to 1.60mn b/d in 2017, rising further still to 1.81mn b/d by 2021. With demand outstripping supply, the country's import requirement will continue to rise, from an estimate of 471,400b/d in 2012 to 737,100b/d to 2017 and could further soar to 1.03mn b/d in 2021.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Legacy Oil + Gas Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012
- Voyager Oil & Gas, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012
- Pace Oil & Gas Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012
- Imperial Oil Limited Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012
- Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012
- Nordic Oil and Gas Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012
- Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012
- PrimeEnergy Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012
- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012
- Equal Energy Ltd Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2012