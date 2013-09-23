Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Brazilian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Brazilian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research on the non-life segment in Brazil. It covers the market dynamics and competitive landscape, and provides insights on the market size of and forecast for the non-life segment. It provides data on categories such as property, motor, general liability, and marine, aviation and transit insurance, and provides details on products and sub-categories. The report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the non-life segment, along with details of strategic initiatives undertaken.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Brazil:
- It provides historical values for Brazil's insurance industry market size for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It details the competitive landscape in Brazil for the non-life insurance business
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Brazil, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment for Brazil
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Brazilian insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Brazilian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Brazilian non-life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Brazilian insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Itau Unibanco Holding, Mapfre Seguros, Bradesco Seguros SA, Allianz Seguros SA, SUL America Seguros, HDI Seguros SA, Liberty Paulista, Caixa Seguradora SA, Zurich Santander Seguros SA
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