New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Poland Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Poland Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the personal accident and health insurance segment in Poland, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape.It provides insights on the market size and forecast of the segment and the personal accident, travel and health product categories. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the segment, along with details of the strategic initiatives undertaken.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Personal Accident and Health Insurance market in Poland:
- It provides historical values for Poland's insurance industry market size for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It details the competitive landscape in Poland for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Poland, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment for Poland
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Polish insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Polish insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Polish personal accident and health insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Polish insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PZU SA, ING Tun? SA, Tun? Warta SA, Tuir Allianz Polska SA, Generali TU SA, Gothaer Tu SA, Compensa TU SA Vienna Insurance Group
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