Recently published research from GlobalData, "Insight Genetics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Insight Genetics, Inc. (Insight Genetics) is a molecular diagnostics company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of companion diagnostics. The company specializes in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of cancer. Insight Genetics, through its lab provides cancer testing services mainly to oncologists and pharmaceutical companies. The pipeline portfolio of the company includes ROS1, RET and DEPDC1 for lung cancer and ALK ECD for breast cancer. The company offers services such as companion diagnostics services, biomarker discovery, assay design & development, clinical trial support and insight molecular labs. Some of the key partners of the company include Boston Baskin Cancer Foundation, Clarinet, Kindstar Globalgene Technology, MD Anderson Cancer Center and University of Colorado Hospital among others. Insight Genetics is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Insight Genetics, Inc.
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Insight Genetics, Inc.
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