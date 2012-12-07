Recently Released Market Study: Internet Access: Global Industry Guide

New Internet market report from MarketLine: "Internet Access: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Internet Access: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Internet Access industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global internet access market grew by 12.8% in 2011 to reach a value of $226.7 billion.
In 2016, the global internet access market is forecast to have a value of $386.8 billion, an increase of 70.6% since 2011.
The global internet access market grew by 7.9% in 2011 to reach a volume of 532.8 million subscribers.
In 2016, the global internet access market is forecast to have a volume of 680 million subscribers, an increase of 27.6% since 2011.
Asia-Pacific accounts for 38% of the global internet access market value.
Market Definition
The internet access sector consists of the total revenues generated by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from the provision of narrowband and broadband Internet connections through both consumer and corporate channels.
Revenues generated by ISPs from other Internet related services are not included in this report.
Market volumes represent total numbers of users online and exclude corporate data.
